The Drop: Destiny Rogers Gets Raw In New "LockDown" Music Video

Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, excites, and (literally) moves us. This is where we'll champion their voices.
Nineteen-year-old Destiny Rogers's song "LockDown" has been two years in the making. Long before the song's new music video, premiering exclusively on Refinery29, the singer wrote the emotional ballad at just 17 years old with the help of Cardi B-approved production team The Stereotypes. Fast forward to March 2019, and "LockDown" appears on Rogers' first EP Tomboy, which has earned shout-outs from singers like Billie Eilish and Alessia Cara. The video for the song is simple: two people walking around the streets of Downtown Los Angeles, directed by Derek Pike. However, their day-to-day actions mask the complication nature of their relationship wrestling underneath, brought to the surface by Rogers' addicting vocals.
The video is the perfect snapshot of Rogers' hazy, raw aesthetic that's earned her over 70K followers on Instagram and fans screaming for her performance at the Austin music festival SXSW. Ahead, we talked to the singer about the music video, and how she plans to change modern music with her new, innovative style.
Refinery29: Can you tell me a little bit about the process of writing this song? What inspired it?
Destiny Rogers: "I actually wrote this song with a couple of cowriters when I was 17. I was going through a relationship where me and this guy, we got along great, but we were afraid to move forward because we didn't want our friendship to be ruined and we knew it would be toxic. So in the session in the studio, the co writers [were] asking me, 'What are you going through?' And I kind of just vented my feelings of what I was dealing with at the time. The word 'lockdown' came to our heads. If we were to move forward in the relationship — lockdown. It would be over."
Did you have a specific vision for the video?
"I wanted the video to be very raw and intimate, just like the song, because I feel like none of my songs I have out yet are as intimate as 'LockDown'. I wanted the chemistry between me and the guy to show, so when people watch the video, they could really see and feel what we were going through."
This is your first EP. What has your musical journey been like so far?
"I dropped my first single in February and then my EP with five songs a month later. Ever since it dropped it's been incredible. I've been getting opportunities to work with such amazing and talented people, and in the midst of that I get to travel and perform in different cities. I'm just excited that this EP is reaching people across the world, like literally worldwide: Japan, Germany, China, Singapore."
What do you hope to bring to the music scene right now that you think is missing?
"I think I'm coming into the industry bringing a new fresh sound to pop-R&B. I always want to make it known that I'm creating my own lane. I'm really staying true to myself and I want people to feel something when they hear my music. And also to know that I'm not just a singer — I can write. I can play different instruments."
Who are some of your inspirations?
"Growing up, it was actually Justin Bieber. I was 10 years old and I wanted to be just like this kid. Recently it's been H.E.R. She's so real and so authentic. And you know, I hope one day we'd be able to work [together]."
What’s next for you?
"I am going to be releasing a lot of new music, more shows, and more collaboration in the studio. Just going to keep working and creating. My main life goal is to inspire as many people as I can. I really just want my music to be an outlet for people, if they're going through anything, they could hear my songs and it will help them."
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
