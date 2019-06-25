The Drop: Destiny Rogers Gets Raw In New "LockDown" Music Video

Destiny Rogers: "I actually wrote this song with a couple of cowriters when I was 17. I was going through a relationship where me and this guy, we got along great, but we were afraid to move forward because we didn't want our friendship to be ruined and we knew it would be toxic. So in the session in the studio, the co writers [were] asking me, 'What are you going through?' And I kind of just vented my feelings of what I was dealing with at the time. The word 'lockdown' came to our heads. If we were to move forward in the relationship — lockdown. It would be over."