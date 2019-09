How Cardi B Kept Her Foot On Our Necks For All Of 2018

Her second mixtape, GBMV2, released in January 2017, included collaborations with a member of the most in demand hip-hop group, Migos’ Offset . She was signed to Atlantic Records a month later and toured with female rap icons, Remy Ma and Lil Kim. She secured nine nominations at the BET Awards, including Best New Artist and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, and even snagged a cover on The Fader Then “Bodak Yellow” happened . Officially released in June 2017, her infectious, record-breaking, chart-topping viral hit put her on the map, and her budding relationship with Offset helped her become a hip-hop household name. She kept the momentum going with features on G-Eazy’s “No Limit” and Migos’ “Motorsport.” While she's since wiped everything pre-May 2018, Cardi's hilarious, unfiltered and honest Instagram account played a big part in establishing her completely unprecedented, infectious and lovable personality to the masses.