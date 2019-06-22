Gordon Ramsay Eats All Over The World In His New Show — & Yes, There Will Be Yelling

It’s not Hell’s Kitchen. It’s not Kitchen Nightmares. It’s also somehow not even that related to MasterChef. Gordon Ramsay is instead going Uncharted.
Don’t worry, though — there will be yelling. Because what is a Gordon Ramsay show without him yelling about something?
Cooking show enthusiasts rejoice, because Ramsay is ready to expand his food show empire in the form of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted. The show, which will air on National Geographic, will feature Ramsay heading to different parts of the world to learning about local ingredient sourcing and cultural food practices, and then he will make his own dish using what he’s learned.
Perhaps National Geographic is trying to recreate the critically acclaimed environment of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. It will be heavy footsteps to follow in, however, as Bourdain now has the legacy of one of the most culturally sensitive chefs to have ever embarked on a TV show that seeks to explore food cultures outside of the U.S.
While the show’s announcement was immediately met with criticism for potential cultural appropriation, National Geographic said the show’s intention was to celebrate cultures rather than exploit them.
“With National Geographic’s storied history of exploration, our plan with this series is to celebrate and learn about local cultures around the world. In partnering with Ramsay — a well-known adventure enthusiast — we are going to fully immerse viewers and give them a glimpse into surprising and unexpected cultures and local flavors,” a spokesperson for National Geographic told Eater.
Based on the trailer, the show might live up to the company’s promises to be sensitive to the idea of a self-identified “pink man from Britain” showing up to battle local chefs of color seeming a bit off.
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted will premiere on July 21 at 10 p.m. EST on National Geographic.
