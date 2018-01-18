Update: Sources affiliated with Ramsay's newest restaurant endeavor confirmed that the space can in fact accommodate the 20,000-plus reservations that placed in only 10 days. The reservation count is spread out across the coming months in order to comfortably accommodate the restaurant's 300-patrons per seating capacity.
This story was originally published on January 11, 2018.
If your dream role on reality TV is a spot on Fox Network's Hell's Kitchen, then get ready for some major news: Gordon Ramsay's newest restaurant in Las Vegas is an exact replica of the high-stakes cooking show's L.A. set — and experience. Well, possibly minus the part where an irate Ramsay berates you for curdling the Béarnaise sauce.
According to The Los Angeles Times, the restaurant (currently open for walk-throughs with an official opening date of January 26) has already amassed a reservation count of 12,ooo in just ten days time. Turns out there are more than a few HK fanatics out there who share in our slightly masochistic reality TV dream. We haven't entirely been able to make up our minds on whether the real draw at this new hot spot is the series-based kitschy-ness, or the fact that Ramsay's restaurants are actually highly reputable dining destinations (his cooking empire combined boasts quite a few Michelin stars). For now we're assuming it's a bit of both.
Food & Wine described the 300- seat space, nestled near Caesar's Palace, as replicating the, "look and feel of the show, including a visually and sonically open kitchen, cooks wearing the same red and blue uniforms contestants use on TV." Whether or not any tense atmospheric components are at play remains to be experienced, as does the actual quality of the iconic grub (e.g. Beef Wellington) that will be served. (We're assuming the menu only consists of winning dishes.) We'll just have to wait until the fateful opening night later this month to find out. We can only hope that Chef Ramsay will
grace intimidate guests with his brazen presence and a maybe even some of his signature yelling.
In the meantime, we've reached out to Ramsay's team for further comment on the sky-high reservation numbers and their plan to accommodate them. We'll update this post when we find out more. In the meantime, we checked the reservation site and were surprisingly able to find an open table: the first available was for one seat at 6:45 p.m. on February 2. There were also a handful of openings the day after. So, maybe we'll see you in Hell's Kitchen?
