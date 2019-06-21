Cardi B Indicted Over Alleged Strip Club Fight

Cardi B was indicted for unspecified charges in New York City on Friday for her alleged involvement in a fight in a Queens nightclub on Aug. 29, 2018, according to a report from NBC. Back in October, the singer turned herself in and was charged with misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment.
The 26-year-old allegedly ordered an attack on two female bartenders at Angels Strip Club, according to TMZ, one of whom Cardi has had a long-running feud with following rumors that she slept with Cardi's husband, Offset. Cardi was caught on video throwing an ice bucket at the bartenders, who are sisters, and has since been court-ordered to stay away from the pair.
"She continues to threaten them and clearly thinks her celebrity status is going to get her out of this," the victims' attorney, Joe Tacopina, told TMZ last year. "But it doesn't matter if her name is Cardi B or Carl B ... if she commits violent assaults she will be brought to justice."
She is set to be arraigned on June 25, according to NBC, after which her case will be unsealed.
Cardi B announced she was splitting from Offset on December 5, 2018, in a now-deleted Instagram post. "Things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," Cardi said at the time, adding that the two would remain friends. Offset publicly apologized to Cardi on December 15, and the pair reconciled in the ensuing months. “It’s a marriage and there’s a child involved and family involved,” the Cardi told People following February.
She has not spoken publicly about the case, but has made memorable comments during her court appearances, such as discovering that she was nominated for Grammys while walking to and from the New York City courthouse.
"I am?" she responded when told by paparazzi. "How many nominations?"
A rep and lawyer for the singer did not immediately respond to request for comment.
