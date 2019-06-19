Bella Thorne Thanks Zendaya, Lily Rose Depp & More For Support After Nude Photo Hack

Whoopi Goldberg may have failed to support Bella Thorne in the wake of a hacker threatening to expose Thorne's naked photos, but fellow stars like Zendaya, Lily Rose Depp, Lucy Hale and more have sent the former Disney Channel star nothing but love.
Over the weekend, Thorne released nude photos of herself after an anonymous hacker threatened to publicly share them against her will. A few days later on The View, host Goldberg shamed Thorne for taking the pics in the first place. Yesterday, Thorne shut down the argument in a tearful Instagram video, reminding Goldberg that the only crime committed and shameful act here was done by a hacker, not her.
On Wednesday, Thorne went to Instagram again to thank her friends and peers for rallying around her. Over two Instagram slideshows, Thorne shared the influx of motivating messages she received following The View's segment.
"Good for you baby girl," Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale DMed Thorne in response to the video. "This breaks my heart. But you're making a different for other girls and women."
"Amen!!!!!," Lily Rose Depp also messaged. "Proud of you for what you did and how you're speaking out about it."
Dove Cameron also shared a message on Instagram in support of her pal, even calling out the talk show host for ugly behavior.
"@bellathorne we support you," the Descendants actress wrote. "@whoopigoldberg don’t be ugly. you are not spreading a positive message for young developing women, or men, for that matter, all you’re doing is perpetuating an old, dying, DAMAGING idea that we, as humans, are inherently wrong and dirty and deserve to be 'punished' and objectified. slut shaming is old. please. just. be better than this. it’s really not that hard."
Thorne also wrote that Zendaya, who starred with Thorne on Disney Channel's Shake It Up!, called her personally to discuss what went down, and the overall topic of body shaming.
"Just a reminder that you are strong and courageous and beautiful inside and out," wrote Zendaya. "You fucking broke my heart with that damn ig post, but anyway, just being a fucking sap right now lmao just letting you know you're a light and i'm super proud. Love you."
All u need is support to be brave part two. @zendaya called me today to make sure I was ok, we talked a lot about this generation, the one before us as well, and how as women we shouldn’t feel bad about ourselves our bodies. Slut shaming is one of the biggest topics of this generation but yet we still keep going some how. It’s really really sad. 🚫 the view 🚫
In an interesting twist, Zendaya's new HBO show Euphoria talks a lot about how the current generation of young women must contend with the threat of hacks in an age where sharing naked photos digitally is common. ("I know your generation relied on flowers and father’s permission, but it’s 2019, and unless you’re Amish, nudes are the currency of love. So stop shaming us," Zendaya's Rue says via voiceover in the series.)
Support over slut shaming? Sounds like this generation may have better views.
