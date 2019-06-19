Former Bachelor Star Latest Person To Fall Ill After Visiting The Dominican Republic

Melissa Rycroft, known for her appearances on The Bachelor and Dancing With The Stars, is the latest person to fall ill after visiting the Dominican Republic. In an Instagram post she shared with her 260,000 followers on June 14, Rycroft revealed that since returning from a family trip, she has been suffering from "severe cramping" and might undergo a parasite test if her condition does not approve.
According to Page Six, who spoke to a source close to the former reality star, Rycroft had just returned from the Nickelodeon Resort in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.
A rep for Rycroft elaborated on her condition to the site. “She got an upset stomach on the second day of vacation, but it passed. Once they came home, she got severe cramping,” the rep told Page Six. “It has lasted for over a week, and she’s currently getting tested for possible parasites and any other infections. She’s assuming it’s something foodborne, but no one else in her family is ill.” Refinery29 has also reached out to Rycroft's rep.
While it is unconfirmed what the cause of her condition is, Rycroft's current health concerns follow a disturbing trend. This year, a concerning amount of American visitors, have fallen ill or died while visiting the Punta Cana area. Last week, Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran told TMZ that she believes her own brother's death in the Dominican Republic was related to the larger string of deaths. As of now, at least nine Americans have died.
The FBI is currently assisting the country in its investigation of the mysterious deaths. Earlier this week, the U.S. Embassy in Santo Domingo released a statement offering condolences."The safety and security of US citizens that live in, work in, and visit the Dominican Republic remains our highest priority," Ambassador Robin Bernstein said in the statement, according to CNN. "These incidents are tragic and we offer our deepest condolences to those personally impacted."
