View this post on Instagram

10 kids, 1 bath. I’m 10 times blessed having grown up as 1 of 10 children. My mom taught us that every child had a special talent and we all had to pitch in if we were going to be a strong family. I later built a happy company 1000 people strong on those two simple principals. Happy #nationalsiblingday 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧