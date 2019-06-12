Shark Tank Star Barbara Corcoran Claims Her Brother Is One Of Mysterious Tourist Deaths In Dominican Republic
The brother of Barbara Corcoran has reportedly died while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. His death is just one in a string of tourist deaths in the country over the last year.
Corcoran, a businesswoman and television personality on ABC's Shark Tank, reportedly told TMZ that her brother John Corcoran died in April while vacationing in the Dominican Republic with a friend. He was 60. The cause of death was reportedly a heart attack, though Corcoran told TMZ that as far as she is aware, no autopsy was conducted. It is unclear which hotel John was staying at during the time of his death.
The death of Corcoran's brother is particularly disturbing as the Dominican Republic has seen six other tourist deaths since June 2018, according to The New York Times. While millions flock to the island for vacation each year, the similarities between the deaths — "random" heart attacks, some with pulmonary edema and respiratory failure — have given some a reason to believe that they are connected.
The FBI is reportedly investigating the deaths of Miranda Schaup-Werner and of couple Nathaniel Edward Holmes and Cynthia Ann Day, who died over a five-day period in May at the Bahia Principe resort in La Romana. Tourists who have died have stayed at Bahia Principe resorts (there are a number on the island) as well as the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana.
A statement from Bahia Principe Resorts said:
"We completely disagree with the dissemination of false information issued publicly which threatens the image and reputation of the company and the integrity and rights of our employees and their families, reserving, where necessary, the right to take appropriate legal action."
On April 10, Corcoran shared a photo for National Sibling Day to Instagram. John was one of her nine siblings. She does not mention his death in the post.
"10 kids, 1 bath. I’m 10 times blessed having grown up as 1 of 10 children. My mom taught us that every child had a special talent and we all had to pitch in if we were going to be a strong family. I later built a happy company 1000 people strong on those two simple principals. Happy #nationalsiblingday."
Refinery29 has reached out to Corcoran for comment.
