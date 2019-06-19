"I grapple with a lot. But not publicly, too much — like most journalism organizations, NPR asks you to keep your political thinking to yourself. I do worry about the state of the world, but I don’t see that as necessarily in conflict with my job anymore than with anyone else’s. Most people go off and spend a good part of the day taking care of what their business of the day is. I’m like that too, even if my business of the day happens to be going to a film and writing about it. It’s unavoidable that you spend some time taking in culture that’s pleasurable to you. I never want to be someone who isn’t thinking about what’s going on in the world. But I also never want to be someone who doesn’t understand that art, culture, and things like that remain important no matter what else is going on in the world as you worry about it."