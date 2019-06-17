Kelly Ripa Embarrassed Her Daughter With This Insanely Awkward Sex Story

What’s worse than walking in on your parents having sex? Walking in on your parents having sex on your birthday. What’s even worse than that? Having your parents tell the story to the world on a national talk show! On Monday, Kelly Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos joined her on Live With Kelly and Ryan to reveal the most awkward situation they ever encountered with their daughter, and, on behalf of their daughter Lola, shut up, please!
Ripa and Consuelos have been married for 23 years and share three kids. They appeared on Riverdale together this season, so, you know, they’re pretty close. Apparently, they like each other so much that they can’t keep their hands off one another, even when their kids are home. That’s how their daughter Lola accidentally walked in on them having sex.
“She opens the door, and we both go, ‘Ahh, no, what are you doing?’” Consuelos explains on the talk show.
“[I said] ‘I’m being resuscitated!’” joked Ripa.
Lola did not find it particularly funny.
“She shuts the door and you just hear, ‘Thanks for ruining my birthday. And thanks for ruining my life. I used to see in color, and now everything is gray!’ Ripa explains.
The only good news about this situation? It's over. Except, like, just barely. Lola's birthday was on Sunday (the same day as Father's Day), which led Consuelos to share a sweet message on Instagram that was probably much better received than this incredibly awkward talk show reveal.
"Happy 18th LGC. You were the best Father’s Day gift ever. fly high and remember to keep your heels down. #horseshowdad."
(Marisol Nichols, who plays Consuelos' onscreen Riverdale wife, shouted out Lola in the comments section.)
Can we all agree that if your kid accidentally walks in on you on their birthday, proper etiquette is waiting until at least the next birthday to share it with the world?
