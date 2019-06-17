Ciara Responds To Criticism For Appearing In Taylor Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" Video

As Taylor Swift once famously sang, "haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate." Ciara, who appears in Swift's new music video for "You Need To Calm Down," got the brunt of that hate from fans who took issue with the artist officiating a wedding between two men in the video. Fortunately, Swift already gave Ciara choice words for when the haters come crawling in the comment section.
On Monday, Ciara shared a clip from the new video to Instagram. In the video, Ciara — who has long spoken about the importance of her Christian faith — appears at an altar with out Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his real-life spouse Justin Mikita. Though Ferguson and Mikita married in 2013, Ciara appears to be officiating in Swift's fictional pastel-colored trailer park, which is inhabited by a slew of queer celebrities, and Katy Perry dressed as a burger.
In the comments section of Ciara's Insta, one person wrote:
"Ciara. You shouldn't be doing this. We respect u too much, Being at a gay wedding is one thing and joining them together is even more a greater sin. We love you but this is wrong."
The negative comment grabbed the attention of Ciara herself, who summed things up clearly.
"Firstly, Christians don't judge," she wrote. "Secondly, #YouNeedToCalmDown."
The negative comment has 541 likes (gross) but, fortunately, the replies were loaded with support for the couple in the video, and with Ciara for officiating their faux wedding.
"If God made everything in his image and makes no mistakes, he fully intended gay people. Get on board. You need to grow up if someone's sexuality offends you. Why do you care what someone else finds attractive?" wrote one commenter.
"I truly will never understand how someone’s mind works like yours. You are taught in Christian faith to love mankind, love one another, love thy neighbor. Let’s please stop spreading all this negativity and hatred. Thank you @ciara for being the amazing woman you are! Keep up the good vibes," another added.
More spread positive hashtags like #loveislove and #lovewins.
Honestly — what did these haters expect? Swift's song is all about empowerment against naysayers, and even features the line "Shade never made anybody less gay." Pretty sure Ciara knew exactly what she was signing up for, and was definitely onboard with the message.
The haters may hate, but fortunately, Ciara's already over it.
