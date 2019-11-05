And The 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Winner Is…

Drumroll, please: The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Vogue finally chose the winner of the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner. On Monday, Brooklyn-based designer Christopher John Rogers, who counts Lizzo and Michelle Obama as fans, was named this year's winner.
In the well-heeled race for this year's illustrious award, Rogers beat out a number of budding designers vying for the title. Others being considered included: Abdul Abasi and Greg Rosborough of Abasi Rosborough, Alejandra Alonso Rojas of Alexandra Alonso Rojas, Victor Barragàn of Barragàn, Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada, Danielle Hirsh of Danielle Frankel, Raffaella Hanley of Lou Dallas, Siying Qu and Haoran Li of Private Policy, Reese Cooper of Reese Cooper, and Natalie Ratabesi of Tre By Natalie Ratabesi. Danielle Hirsch of Danielle Frankel and Reese Cooper were named runners-up.
Advertisement
The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund began in 2004, in an effort to nurture the next generation of great design talent. Participating in the Council of Fashion Designers of America/Vogue Fashion Fund can be a pivotal moment in an emerging designer’s career. Winning the $400,000 prize and a year of mentorship from some of the industry’s biggest names has the power to change the trajectory of a brand, or even create one. It’s what brought us Alexander Wang, Proenza Schouler, and Public School. Previous winners include Brock Collection (2016), Telfar (2017), and, last year's award went to Pyer Moss.
“I am so grateful to my parents for giving up so much that allowed me to be here,” Rogers said in his acceptance speech. “To my team who, through all the full-time jobs and all the leaving early, allow us to make this collection, and thank you to the judges for seeing something in me.”
This story was originally published on June 17, 2019.
Advertisement