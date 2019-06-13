Chiara Ferragni Teamed Up With Lancôme — & You're Going To Want Everything

If you've been on the internet in the past decade, chances are you've heard of Chiara Ferragni. In addition to being an OG influencer (she launched her blog, The Blonde Salad, way back in 2009), the blogger and entrepreneur has her own label, Chiara Ferragni Collection, and has racked up numerous collaborations across fashion and beauty over the year. Now, she's nabbed one more, with Lancôme this time around.
Launching today, the limited-edition collab spans four insanely covetable products done up in extra-special pink packaging and Ferragni's signature wink motif. The range includes glossy liquid lipsticks (available in three shades), the brand's bestselling Hypnôse mascara, sheer tinted balms (available in four shades), and the hero item, an all-in-one face palette with shades curated by Ferragni herself. Prices range from $26 to $55, and you can shop the collection exclusively at Nordstrom.
Ahead, take a closer look at the full lineup — and keep in mind that once the limited-edition products sell out, they're gone for good.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.