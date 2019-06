Plus One Is The Perfect Movie For The Person Who Has 16 Weddings To Go To This Summer

For all the laughs involved — and there are many — the strength of this film is the way it tackles loneliness in wedding guests . One scene, in which the single older brother of a groom (Jon Bass) confesses to Ben that he hasn’t had sex in six years, before genuinely asking if he thinks they’ll ever find love, is particularly poignant. Weddings are the day where everything goes right — couples are declaring their love and commitment to each other in front of their families and friends. You don’t see the fights, the doubts, the crises of faith or the bad days. There’s no place for those messy emotions during a reception, and that kind of overwhelming outward-facing happiness can be a lot to take for people who feel like it’ll never happen for them. Still — someone, please eliminate the tired trope that children of divorce cannot find love because their parents fucked them up. It feels like a leftover hangup from the mid-’60s, that still somehow manages to weedle its way into almost every rom-com today.