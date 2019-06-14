Elodie's Dad's Reaction To Her Shoplifting On Trinkets Is A Problem

It is suggested throughout the show that Elodie struggles the most with shoplifting compared to Moe and Tabitha. The audience sees her steal the most items during Trinkets’ 10-episode first season. Elodie reveals to the audience, and later to Moe, that she keeps all the objects she has stolen in a suitcase under her bed and enjoys staring at them. If you’re thinking it is probably not the best idea to keep hundreds of dollars worth of shoplifted merchandise (with the tags still on!) lazily hidden under the bed, then you’re right. In the penultimate episode, one of the final scenes has Elodie’s younger step-brother innocently playing with his toys using her suitcase. It is implied that her father catches him doing this because in a final twist he confronts Elodie about being a kleptomaniac. He tells her she must go to a facility to help her control her addiction.