Suspect In Death Of 5-Year-Old Elizabeth Shelley Charged With Child Rape

Authorities said they found Elizabeth's blood on Whipple's watch and sweatshirt. A PVC pipe was discovered with his handprint on it, as well as a broken knife, which had been taken from the family’s kitchen, with the 5-year-old’s blood on it. They also found a blood-stained skirt that Elizabeth was last seen wearing “hastily buried” close to the recovered knife and pipe, as well as a concrete block with blood on it nearby.