A Five-Year-Old Girl Is Missing In Utah — & Her Uncle Is The Main Suspect

Police are still searching for Elizabeth Shelley, who was reported missing early Saturday morning. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the five-year-old girl from Logan, UT was last seen by her family at 2 a.m. on Saturday. When they woke up at 10 a.m., she was gone.
Elizabeth has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes and is 3 feet 6 inches tall, according to a missing child poster uploaded by the Logan City Police Department to Facebook. She was last seen wearing a red tank top and blue jeans.
Elizabeth’s disappearance was in conjunction with her 21-year old uncle’s as well, but he has since been located.
Elizabeth’s Uncle, Alexander Whipple, Is The Main Suspect In This Case
A Logan City Police Department Facebook post described Whipple as the main suspect. Whipple went to the family’s home for a visit on Friday night and was last seen around the same time as his niece, according to CNN. He was found and arrested early Sunday on probation violation charges. Elizabeth was not with him. He was booked into Cache County Jail and was being held on $25,000 bond.
Police Believe Elizabeth Has Been Harmed
Police described Whipple as not being cooperative and told CNN that the case is "not going to end well."
“We’re very concerned,” Logan Police Capt. Tyson Budge said, per The Salt Lake Tribune. “At this point, we believe she’s been harmed.”
The Search For Elizabeth Has Expanded
The search team is not currently looking for any civilian volunteers, because according to a Facebook post they have “over 200 law enforcement officers from a dozen agencies including local, State and Federal officers.”
The search is ongoing in the southwest Logan, Nibley, Hyrum, and Mount Sterling areas of Utah. Police are encouraging locals to check their surveillance cameras. “Any residents in the area between 300 south to 100 north and 300 west to 600 west that have video surveillance, including smart doorbells please check your videos and cameras specifically for the hours between 2 am and noon on Saturday May 25, 2019,” one post read. “Please report any suspicious activity to the non-emergency dispatch number 435-753-7555, please do not call 911.”
