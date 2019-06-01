Ben & Jerry’s Announces Plans To Help Everyone Chill Out With CBD-Infused Ice Cream

Sitting on the couch, Ben & Jerry’s pint in tow, you’re already feeling pretty relaxed, but the cult-favorite ice cream brand wants to help you chill out even more with a CBD flavor.
The company, no stranger to the world of cannabis with their tongue-in-cheek named flavors such as Half Baked and Dave Matthews Band Magic Brownies, is now trying their hand at actually infusing their product with it.
CBD and cannabis-infused foods have already been dubbed a hot trend in 2019, and it has the Kardashian seal of approval, so a CBD-infused pint feels like the most logical next step.
Ben & Jerry’s, which has already proven they have their pulse on what’s going on in the zeitgeist, put out a statement earlier this week saying they want to bring customers CBD-infused ice cream as soon as it’s legal at the federal level.
“We’re doing this for our fans,” Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy said. “We’ve listened and brought them everything from Non-Dairy indulgences to on-the-go portions with our Pint Slices. We aspire to love our fans more than they love us and we want to give them what they’re looking for in a Ben & Jerry’s way.”
When they finally get the okay to go through with their groundbreaking flavor, the company also wants to use sustainably-sourced CBD from Vermont.
As Ben and Jerry brainstorm what pairs well with CBD, you can help make their new flavor a reality by submitting a comment to the Food and Drug Administration on why they should legalize products containing cannabis.
Since Ben & Jerry’s made their announcement, at least 56 commenters (including Ben and Jerry themselves!) have expressed the ways CBD has helped them on the forum. They claim it has helped them with everything from pain relief to PTSD and even with opioid addiction.
If the market’s current gummies and elixirs can do all that, there’s no telling what will happen when the creamy goodness of ice cream and CBD team up.