Ben & Jerry's is not a brand to stay silent on social issues or remain neutral in politics. Earlier this year, it created Empower Mint to educate people about democracy. It even issued an ice cream flavor inspired by Bernie Sanders.
The company, started by Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, is now tackling the Black Lives Matter movement — not in the form of an ice cream (at least not yet), but in a statement on its website.
"Systemic and institutionalized racism are the defining civil rights and social justice issues of our time," it reads. "We’ve come to understand that to be silent about the violence and threats to the lives and well-being of Black people is to be complicit in that violence and those threats."
The statement also addresses why saying "all lives matter" is not enough: "All lives do matter. But all lives will not matter until Black lives matter."
Black Lives Matter. Choosing to be silent in the face of such injustice is not an option. https://t.co/6Vy0KHJeKU #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/pK96teLRhd— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) October 6, 2016
It ends with a plea to customers: "We ask people to be open to understanding these issues, and not to reflexively retreat to our current beliefs. Change happens when people are willing to listen and hear the struggles of their neighbor, putting aside preconceived notions and truly seeking to understand and grow."
While Fox News reported that some people are calling for a boycott, Ben & Jerry's fans are taking to Twitter to make up flavor names inspired by the movement including "No Justice, No Peace" and "Rocky Road To Justice."
We would love to see one of these actually get made. It might force people to get a bit reflective while they enjoy their dessert.
Brownies v. Board of Education #BenAndJerrysNewFlavor— ghetto othello (@obi_tripleOG) October 7, 2016
