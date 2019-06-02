We may be entering the nascent days of summer, but we would venture to say that the holidays have come early. Why, might you ask? Well, as much as we live for a good sale, there are the few brands that are never marked down, no matter the season. One of them is Japanese-inspired Tatcha, the female-founded brand behind some of the most luxurious beauty products that money can buy. (Think: velvety makeup primers, decadent moisturizers for dewy skin, and literal gold-flecked blotting sheets.) Well, if you get where we're going with this, then you can probably guess what comes next.
For four days only (starting today and wrapping up on June 6), Tatcha is ringing in the warmer temps with a sitewide sale. By using promo code SUMMER19 at checkout, shoppers can enjoy 15% off on all orders at Tatcha.com. From a makeup artist-inspired moisturizer to the ultimate face mist for oily-skinned folks, the entire Tatcha inventory is free game for savings. To get you started, we're rounded up 14 of the can't-miss treasures from the sale. Run, don't walk.