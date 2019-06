How To Celebrate Pride In A Place Where You Can't

If you are planning to attend a public Pride celebration, there are key safety steps you can take to keep yourself — and other Pride-goers — protected from anti-LGBTQ+ violence. For example, the New York City Anti-Violence Project says it's wise to go to any event with a buddy, and fill people in on your plans so they know where you'll be. Have a backup charger or battery pack , as well as a list of emergency phone numbers in case your phone dies. When you're out, clock the 24-hour businesses nearby that you could go to if you feel unsafe. And finally, trust your gut, speak up if you witness harassment or violence (you can call the Anti-Violence Project's Bilingual hotline for help and support: 212-714-1141), and get away from the situation if you can.