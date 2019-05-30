This Forgotten Beyoncé Gem Is Finally Coming To Netflix

You can never have too much of a good thing, which is why Netflix seems to be trying to swoop up as much Beyoncé content as possible. The streaming giant announced on Thursday that it would be adding Queen Bey's first motion picture film, Carmen: A Hip Hopera, to its massive content library on June 1.
The 2001 film (can you believe it came out 18 years ago?) is based off of the iconic 1875 opera, Carmen, from French composer Georges Bizet, and its subsequent Broadway adaptation, Carmen Jones. But instead of glass-shattering soprano solos, this modern-era adaptation features plenty of R&B and hip hop; though, it does stay somewhat true to the original storyline. Carmen, played by Beyoncé, is a seductress who's willing to play whoever, whenever to get what she desires — but her sex appeal and talents only get her so far before tragedy strikes.
The plot doesn't represent the kind of women-empowerment story we've come to expect from Beyoncé — Carmen is painted as a home-wrecking, selfish woman (one character even calls her a "ho") — but it's still a lot of fun and boasts a great cast. Mekhi Phifer plays Sgt. Derek Hill, who leaves his fiancée and risks his career to pursue Carmen; Mos Def stars as Lieutenant Miller, a bloodthirsty, corrupt cop; Rah Digga and Joy Bryant appear as Carmen's two best friends, Rasheeda and Nikki, respectively; and Wyclef Jean portrays a tarot-reading fortune teller.
Fans seem stoked. "OK before Carmen: A Hip Hopera comes back to us via @Netflix I want you know that we are not here for your critiques," entertainment journalist Sylvia Obell tweeted. "We know it's not an award winning film. We love it anyway! We are here for the nostalgia! The cast! The songs! The ridiculous drama of it all!"
"OG Beyhive members know Beyoncé been the best rapper in the game since the early 2000's," another fan wrote. "Please know your history and act accordingly."
It's no wonder Netflix would try to feature Beyoncé as much as possible. Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé, the mega-star's behind-the-scenes Coachella documentary, drew 1.1 million viewers on its first day out earlier this year, Billboard reports. Mere days after Homecoming's release, Variety reported that Netflix signed a $60 million deal with Beyoncé to acquire two additional projects. The move seemed to be in response to HBO's attempts to lock down another deal with the singer. Previously, she struck deals with HBO that allowed the cable network to air Lemonade, On the Run, and Life is But a Dream.
Currently, Netflix also has two other films featuring Beyoncé: Austin Powers in Goldmember and Obsessed. Now, let's see if they can successfully get their hands on Lion King after it premieres.
Who runs both cable and streaming platforms? Beyoncé.
