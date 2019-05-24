Hulu's New Anthology Series Sounds Horrific

As FX's American Horror Story taught us, "all monsters are human." Now, a new horror show from Hulu is really digging its heels in on that thesis.
Hulu has just ordered an anthology series based on short story collection North American Lake Monsters: Stories by Nathan Ballingrud, the streamer announced in a press release. Preacher writer-producer Mary Laws is behind the new project, which has yet to receive a formal title. The series — which was given an eight-episode order — follows "broken people" who, through encounters with beasts like werewolves and fallen angels, make choices that could either save their lives, or destroy them. The idea is to examine that "thin line" between man and beast — so maybe the werewolves aren't the most monstrous things among us.
The series is just one of several horror series on Hulu's slate of offerings. The streaming platform teamed with Blumhouse for Into the Dark, a horror series that drops a feature-length episode once per month and explore humanity's dark side in connection to the holidays. Hulu also boasts teen-centric scaries with Light as a Feather, and dives into the Stephen King universe with Castle Rock. And, if someone taking away your fundamental human rights is what really frightens you these days, Hulu's adaption of The Handmaid's Tale is more horrific than any horror movie.
Monster shows have long been a staple of television, from Buffy the Vampire Slayer to the now-ending Supernatural. One that explores humanity, in a time when people can be so monstrous to one another, sounds like the perfect addition to Hulu's new programming.
