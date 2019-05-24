What Is Happening With Wendy Williams' Dramatic Divorce?

After years of rumors and alleged drama, Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter are divorcing. The couple were together for 22 years, and share their son, teenager Kevin Hunter, Jr.
Rumors that Hunter cheated on Williams and impregnated another woman ran rampant just before the two split. Hunter and Williams previously denied cheating allegations, which have been speculated about for years. Though neither Hunter nor Williams confirmed the gossip in the wake of their divorce, Williams was seen on Instagram showing off her newly wedding ring-free hand. Hunter later issued an apology to his wife in People.
"I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans," Hunter said. "I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs."
In the wake of the news that the two were splitting, more drama has unfolded in Williams' family. Here's what's going on.
Wendy Williams Is Seeking New Management
In addition to being Williams' spouse, Hunter was her personal manager and an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show. For obvious reasons, Williams is reportedly seeking new management.
Wendy Williams Reportedly Requests Child Support
According to a report from TMZ, Williams is asking Hunter to chip in for child and spousal support. Kevin Junior, who is 18 and turning 19 this summer, is attending college, and Williams reportedly wants her ex to pay for some of his college expenses.
Kevin Hunter, Jr. Allegedly Attacks His Dad
Kevin Junior reportedly got into a physical altercation with Hunter. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey confirmed to People that an incident took place Tuesday in West Orange, NJ. Kevin Junior was reportedly charged with simple assault, but the teen was processed and released by West Orange Police Department.
"I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally," Hunter said in a statement to TMZ. "Things are not always how they appear."
Refinery29 has reached out to Williams for comment.
This is an ongoing story and we will update as more information comes.
