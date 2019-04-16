After Years Of Drama, Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Her Husband

In a statement for People, Kevin Hunter has apologized to his wife Wendy Williams, who filed for divorce from him last week.
"I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans," Hunter said. "I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs."
This article was originally published on April 11, 2019.
After years of drama, talk show host Wendy Williams is divorcing husband Kevin Hunter People reports. The couple were together for 22 years and share a 19-year-old son. Hunter is also Williams' manager.
Advertisement
"Thank you to everyone for respecting the family's privacy during this time," a representative for Williams said in a statement to Refinery29. "Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together."
The news comes after longtime speculation that Hunter cheated on Williams, was leading a double life with another woman, and was the father of this other woman's baby. News of the affair first broke in 2017, while Williams and Hunter denied the allegations.
Earlier this year, Williams took to her talk show to clear up any rumors about the state of her marriage.
"I’m still very much in love with my husband,” she said on the show. Of her wedding ring, she declared: "It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime."
Williams has recently been battling addiction and is living in a sober house, something that Hunter spoke about to the press.
"Wendy is doing well. We're doing well as a family...We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves," Hunter told Entertainment Tonight in a March interview. "It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this a family process… and we are dealing with it and moving forward."
On Thursday, Williams was spotted in her stylist Merrell Hollis' Instagram video, seemingly flaunting her wedding ring-free hand.
Advertisement