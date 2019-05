Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Plans To Settle Lawsuits With $44 Million Deal

Harvey Weinstein's legal battle, which went to trial last summer , has reportedly found a tentative solution. According to the New York Times , the Hollywood producer, who has been accused by over 80 women of sexual misconduct, and his former studio’s board members have reached $44 million deal to resolve the lawsuits. Settlement talks have not concluded, according to the outlet, but about $30 million would be given to a pool of plaintiffs made up of alleged victims, creditors of his former studio, and some former employees. The rest would go towards legal fees.