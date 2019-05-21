Leaked New Mac Miller Track Details Heartbreaking Relationship With Drugs & Family

An allegedly leaked song from late rapper Mac Miller seemingly details the musician's struggles.
On Monday, eight months after Miller died following an accidental drug overdose of mixed drug toxicity, a song appeared on Soundcloud that appeared to be a leaked track from the artist. The song is titled "Benji the Dog," and samples Valerie Simpson’s 1972 song "Benjie."
Lyrics of the song — which People reports was recorded in 2015, despite the track sampling a line from The People v. OJ Simpson, which came out in 2016 on FX — reveal Miller was reflecting on his past drug use and difficult relationship with his family.
"They told me don’t make a promise you can’t keep/All the drugs in your system, you can’t sleep/How many times you had to buy a Plan B/For a girl you never bring back home to meet your family," Miller raps in the leaked track. "Man, I swear this is what I dream about/Ever since my mom told me that she need me out/Always smoke weed, causing trouble, never clean the house/But I paid her back for everything, I guess we even now."
"I had a drug problem for a long time," Miller told Larry King in 2015. "It wasn't just in music, but I definitely was going through a drug problem and I think it was more my state of mind. I was just pretty depressed."
It is unclear who released the track in the first place, but it has seemingly since been removed from Soundcloud.
Miller, whose given name is Malcolm McCormick, was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album for his 2018 album Swimming. He died one month after Swimming's release, and before the Grammy ceremony, where Swimming lost to Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy.
There may be more unreleased music from Miller. In October of 2018, Miller’s family hosted a tribute concert for the late rapper. Home footage from the show included Miller performing unreleased tracks on piano.
