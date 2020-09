One of my best friends has a video of me with tears streaming down my face. It was taken after college graduation, when my group of five best friends disassembled — we were all moving to different cities in separate states: Chicago, Denver, New York, Phoenix, and Savannah. The video was supposed to be a light-hearted “update” of our lives as we moved out of our college house where we’d made countless, Prosecco-infused memories. As we started filming, sentimentality got the best of me: Would this be our final update? Could our friendship handle distance ? I was bawling and laughing at the camera.