Whitney Port On How To Survive Your First Solo Trip As A New Mom

It can be tempting to just sneak out the door while your baby is preoccupied, but I’ve learned how meaningful goodbyes can be. The more you normalize leaving and saying goodbye, the more your baby realizes that you will always come back. Leaving without a word can be confusing and cause challenges as little ones learn to separate in the future. Making a point to part with a snuggle and a “see you soon!” teaches them that being apart is okay and that you won’t be gone forever. Quick Tip: Video chat can be an awesome way to be “there” when you’re not, but I’m living proof that it can also backfire. A first FaceTime attempt when Sonny was six months old left him hysterical and me ugly crying for hours. So, while technology is the perfect tool for keeping families in touch, it may not work for everyone.