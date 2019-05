Whitney Port On How To Survive Your First Trip Without Your Baby

When my son Sonny was only six weeks old, I was pulled to New York for a work opportunity that I just couldn’t pass up. Being as it was SO early in his life, it forced me to face the fact that separation is bound to happen, and it actually helped me get comfortable with it faster than I expected. Now, by no means am I advocating that new mums should all peace out on a holiday just weeks after giving birth, but I do feel that if I had waited too long it would have made future trips away from my child harder for me. I’m the kind of person who probably would have delayed leaving Sonny’s side as long as humanly possible, but that first unexpected flight proved that both of us would be okay, and that taking care of myself is a necessity too