I have a confession: Nothing makes me more furious than reading stories about "mommy guilt" on the internet. Yes, it's true that most mothers struggle to do right by our kids and feel like crap when, for whatever reason, we can't produce enough milk or afford the best childcare or stomach Goodnight Moon for the 10th time in one sitting. And yes, I hold myself to unreasonable standards of parenting — just like every other working mother I know. But I think there's a far more dangerous feeling that most of us share and no one talks about. I like to call it "mommy despair."



Mommy despair is something you feel deep in your bones. It can make your breath unexpectedly catch in the back of your throat. It makes you want to call your own mother to cry and complain about the unfairness of being a working parent. How can we spend nine months bringing a life into this world, only to have three months (and that's if we're very lucky) to spend full time with our kid? How are we supposed to accept that, outside of losing a job or winning the lottery, we'll probably never spend that much uninterrupted time with them again before they leave home for good?



Most days, I'm able to push these dark thoughts to a far corner of my brain, where they can't derail my otherwise productive life. But today, as I was walking to the office, I spotted a group of toddlers from a nearby daycare. They were all tethered together as they teetered around the block. Adorable. Normally, I would have smiled, but not today. Maybe I'm overtired or feeling a little vulnerable, because I thought it was going to break down into a very ugly cry.



My 14-month-old daughter is my favorite person in the world. I say this not only because she is awesome, but also because she has changed the way I look at the world. Grass, cheese, Mickey Mouse — everything around me is so different now. Why, then, do I feel like I'm missing so much of her life? Why can't I be the one to take her for a walk around the goddamn block in the middle of a Thursday morning? Instead, I have to settle for photos of this sort of outing, kindly snapped and forwarded by my nanny hours after it actually happened. I get to sit at my desk wondering if my daughter was having fun, if she's old enough yet to wish that I could have been there, too.



As a working mom, I spend roughly 40 hours per week away from my kid. She wakes up most mornings around 7 a.m. and I'm usually out of the door by 9. Most evenings, I'm back at home by 7 p.m. and she's down by 8. If you do the math, I get to spend roughly three hours with her each day. And those aren't her best hours — or mine, if I'm being totally honest. At the end of a long day, I'm usually a bit drained and cranky. She is, too. Most of our time together is a crazy blur of feeding, dressing, cleaning, changing, and distracting — normal, rewarding parenting activities that become less joyful when the clock is ticking. I know her dad feels the same way. If we're not careful, we both shift into autopilot mode, where we're just trying to get through every task on our daily to-do list without ever coming up for air. Or, you know, an adult conversation. But that's another story.

