Tatcha Just Launched A New Skin Mist — & It's Perfect For Summer

Like the beloved lightweight moisturizer, the Satin Skin Mist formula works to balance the skin and reduce clogged pores, and leaves your face with a matte — but not flat — finish vs. a dewy one. The key ingredient is clay from Japan's Okinawa islands, which absorbs oil, while Japanese wild rose and seagrass keep skin calm and hydrated. Thanks to the clay, the mist won't leave any added shine behind, and the ultra-fine mist won't disrupt makeup, either.