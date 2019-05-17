Tatcha Just Launched A New Skin Mist — & It's Perfect For Summer

Update: The secret is out: After days of teasing clues and even offering the mysterious product as a Sephora gift-with-purchase this week, Tatcha has finally revealed its newest launch. The Satin Skin Mist is the perfect oily and combination skin-friendly alternative to the cult-favorite Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, and the perfect sidekick to the bestselling The Water Cream.
Like the beloved lightweight moisturizer, the Satin Skin Mist formula works to balance the skin and reduce clogged pores, and leaves your face with a matte — but not flat — finish vs. a dewy one. The key ingredient is clay from Japan's Okinawa islands, which absorbs oil, while Japanese wild rose and seagrass keep skin calm and hydrated. Thanks to the clay, the mist won't leave any added shine behind, and the ultra-fine mist won't disrupt makeup, either.
The unique "liquid powder" texture makes it ideal for warmer weather — especially for those of us who are already working up a natural glow (a.k.a. sweat). Matte summer skin is now just a spritz away, so get your bottle starting May 20 for $48 at Sephora and Tatcha.com.
This story was originally published on May 15.
If you were already planning on shelling out $35 or more at Sephora sometime soon, today's the day: Starting at 1 p.m. EST, Tatcha is teaming up with the beauty megastore to take your retail therapy to the next level, offering a gift-with-purchase situation that's a first for both the brand and the retailer. Not only does it involve a free product, but a free product that has yet to hit the market at all.
With orders of $35 or more, you can snag a deluxe "mystery sample" of the soon-to-launch product by using the code "TATCHA" on both Sephora.com and Tatcha.com. The brand still hasn't revealed any details about the formula, but we do know that it will be announced this Friday at 11 a.m. PST/2 p.m. EST. Tatcha has also been dropping teasers, leaving followers on Instagram to guess two truths and one lie from three hints: 1. The key ingredient can be used to make pottery, 2. It has a sister moisturizer, and 3. It can be used in the shower.
Sephora is also guilty of teasing customers with a shopping link for this "Mystery Treasure," claiming it'll be beloved by fans of the bestselling The Water Cream, anyone seeking balanced skin, and blotting paper addicts. "You asked, and Tatcha heard you—they’re about to launch something new, and it’s something you’ve been begging for," the product page reads.
So, if you already planned on using your Beauty Insider points today or just live for the element of surprise, you'll want to make your way over to Sephora.com or Tatcha.com at 1 p.m. to get your mystery fix — or risk missing out on the opportunity to test drive while supplies last.
