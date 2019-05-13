We're Totally Buggin' Over These Nostalgic 'Clueless' Sneakers

Grab your flip phone and call your BFF because we are totally buggin’ over K-Swiss' new collection inspired by Clueless. The limited-edition capsule reimagines some of the brand’s most recognizable shoes through the lens of none other than Cher Horowitz herself.
The collection includes two colorways to help you channel your inner Cher. First, there’s a classic pair of all-white sneaks with just a hint of the iconic yellow and blue plaid pattern that Cher rocks in the film. The other pair is perfect for going a bit bolder with your look — these shoes are completely decked out in that same yellow and blue plaid print. Both variations feature white laces, silver metal D-rings, and padded mesh interiors for optimal comfy levels.
“We are very excited to work on a collection highlighting this movie we all know and love,” Geoff Nishimoto, K-Swiss collaborations marketing manager, said in a press release. “Clueless is very nostalgic, but at the same time, is a story that makes perfect sense today. Not to mention the fashion!”
Making these kicks even more memorable? Both pairs feature the movie’s original logo on one sole and the words, "Ugh! As if!" on the other, so you’ll be making a statement even as you walk away. And on top of that, shoes from this collab arrive in special-edition Clueless themed shoe boxes and packaging.
Sneakers from the Clueless x K-Swiss collaboration are set to retail for $80. The collection will drop on May 17 at Foot Locker, Footaction, Finish Line, Journeys stores, and kswiss.com.
