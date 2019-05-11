When she stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday night, Sophie Turner was doing double promotional duty by representing Game of Thrones and her upcoming movie Dark Phoenix — not to mention herself as one half of a newly married supercouple. The first question on many minds, though, was whether she could clear up the mystery of that coffee cup.
Fallon is not one to grill his guests, so he took the easy way out and had Turner's new husband, Joe Jonas, ask her in the guise of a video question sent in by a "huge fan."
Advertisement
"I honestly have a crush on you, but I have got a big question for you," Jonas said in the clip. "I watch a lot of Game of Thrones, and I was wondering: you're definitely responsible for that coffee cup, right?"
That's when Fallon jumped in with a photo of Turner holding the same kind of coffee cup as the one that erroneously appeared in the banquet scene in front of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) on Sunday night's episode. In the pic, she's standing with Bella Ramsey, the actress who plays Lyanna Mormont.
"Okay, let's clear this up!" she began. "This girl dies...And this is the scene from the episode after she dies, so why am I holding this coffee cup? That's in a different scene. And also, we all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything."
She then returned to her Little Finger training at last and added, "I'm going to just go with, look who it's placed in front of. Emilia Clarke, she's the culprit."
Clarke herself seemed to admit that the cup might have been hers earlier this week, when she shared a photo of herself hanging out with Jason Momoa (who was just there for a visit, not the miraculous resurrection of Khal Drogo) and Peter Dinklage.
"Did I just stumble on the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea," Clarke wrote on Instagram.
Advertisement
It seems the Game of Thrones cast hasn't been all that fazed by the appearance of the cup (actually from craft services, not Starbucks). According to Turner, the only group text response came from Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister).
"He just wrote, 'Great episode. Is that a coffee cup?’" she said.
Yeah, they have moved on from cup-gate — there are probably much more exciting Thrones-related things to think about in the next two weeks.
Advertisement