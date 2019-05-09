Ulta just announced its Gorgeous Hair Event is coming and... Hear that? It's music to a beauty lover's ears. The sale, which kicks off on May 12 and runs through June 1, offers up to 50% off of some of the best hair loot. That's almost four full weeks of savings on your holy-grail hair care, plus all the other items on your bucket list.
Each day the retailer will be dropping new goods at marked-down prices. The selection runs the gamut from color-preserving shampoos, volumizing mousse, hair supplements, and fancy hot tools. To help you sift through the sale, we broke down the deals day by day, ahead.
Don't know where to begin? We're already eyeing Redken's Wind Blown Texture Spray for beach-waves season and Joico's K-Pak Color Therapy mask will also come in clutch between salon appointments. Keep on clicking to see all the products in Ulta's huge discount drop happening next week.
