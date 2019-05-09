You know that promise you made to yourself in January? The one where you actually finish one dry shampoo before buying a new one? Or your resolution to not blow your grocery budget on new curl creams? Consider it out the window because Ulta's Gorgeous Hair event is coming and it's good.
The shopping bonanza kicks off on May 12 (just in time to take your mom shopping for a last-minute gift) and runs through Saturday, June 1st. During the Gorgeous Hair event, you can enjoy up to 50% off hair products in store and online from brands like Redken, Deva Curl, Drybar and more. You should also hold off on snagging a pricey hair dryer or flat iron until then, because select hot tools from Conair, Chi, and more will also be half off.
Advertisement
But it's not just products. On May 18th, you can also stop into any Ulta Beauty hair salon and get 50% off a hair gloss service, a celeb secret for toning and reviving dull or brassy color. So redirect those brunch dates with friends and postpone the movie date with your couch, because there's gorgeous hair to be had. See three of our must-haves from the sale below, and stay tuned for a full calendar of every can't-miss deal.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement