On the show, teens must quickly adapt to their new reality in what they now call “New Ham” while figuring out where they actually are, why they’re there, and how they can leave — if that’s even possible. Needless to say, things quickly evolve into a sort of suburban Lord of the Flies (mixed with the mystery of a Lost or a Leftovers, too). Soon the classmates must figure out who should lead, who they should trust, and how they can keep themselves alive as they attempt to make their way back to their families — or any other living beings at all. Some of the kids don’t necessarily cope with their new situation very well, leading to plenty of drama.