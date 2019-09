What This Controversial Holocaust Instagram Account Has In Common With My Grandfather

People have always been concerned about the way people communicate the horrors of the Holocaust. The criticism that Eva Stories trivializes the real horrors of the Holocaust was the same argument used to oppose the reading of The Diary of Anne Frank is some school districts in America. When I was 7, my mom began teaching me about the Holocaust through a comic book called Maus, by Art Spiegelman. It depicts the author interviewing his father about his experiences as a Polish Jew and Holocaust survivor. The work employs postmodernist techniques and represents Jews as mice, Germans as cats, and Poles as pigs. Deciding to use the medium of the comic book to spread his family’s story to young people, the author was criticized and struggled to find a publisher at first. But it eventually became highly influential, selling more than a million copies, translated into many languages and winning prestigious awards, including a special Pulitzer Prize. Many couldn’t fathom using a graphic novel to teach kids about these atrocities, but in my case I literally felt the terror and feared the Nazis, asking my mom, Where are we going to hide when they come back?