What This Controversial Holocaust Instagram Account Has In Common With My Grandfather

The people I talked to about this account had mixed reactions. One said it was “poor taste” and “sad” that this is how we have to educate young people about the Holocaust. Another said it would “dumb down” the complexities of the Holocaust for “mere entertainment.” For me, Eva Stories allows viewers to see the Holocaust in a more relatable way, a person’s life rather than an historical event that happened more than half a century ago on a different continent. The moment Eva gets expelled from her classroom, I thought about what happened to my grandfather, only this time I could visualize it in a way that made it feel raw. Eva uses her phone the way my friends and I do, to share moments of her life.