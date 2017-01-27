In Borden's picture, Feiga Rivka stands against a whitewashed wall in her home, her hair pulled tightly back and wearing a mauve dress. Her hands are clenched into fists, and she looks intently at the person taking her picture. “Came from hell, arose from the ashes – built a new life, raised a family”, she told him. The daughter of Chaim and Sassi Slomovits, Feiga Rivka grew up with seven brothers and sisters. She went to school until the age of 12, before going to work as a seamstress to help support her family. In 1944, the day after Pesach (Passover), the German authorities took her family to the Viseu de Sus ghetto in Romania, a tiny village to which an estimated 35,000 Jews were sent en route to Auschwitz. To eat, she became a street cleaner. After Shavuot (the Jewish Feast of Weeks holiday) of the same year, her family were deported to Auschwitz. During the selection process at the doors of the camp, Feiga Rivka was separated from her father. She never saw him again. Feiga Rivka's mother and six of her siblings came under the study of Josef Mengele, the notorious physician at Auschwitz. He eventually sent them to the gas chambers. But Feiga Rivka and her sister Shoshana somehow survived. They were liberated from Auschwitz in May 1945, journeyed together across Europe and managed to find their way back to Ruscova, the Romanian town where they had been born, hoping to be reunited with other surviving family members. They realised they were entirely alone. Feiga Rivka’s experiences are far from unusual. Many survivors of the Holocaust faced the prospect of a life shorn of every member of their family – their body the one surviving remnant of generation upon generation of ancestry. Feiga Rivka passed away in 2011. And yet, in this photograph, she is fiercely alive, living out her life surrounded by a large and vibrant family, all of whom owe her their life. Feiga Rivka was one of 102 Holocaust survivors to have their portrait taken by Borden. The project took him more than eight years to complete, and encompassed journeys to survivors now settled in the UK, America, Australia, Israel and north Africa. It’s more than 70 years since the liberation of Auschwitz. But with these simple portraits, Borden shows how the people at the heart of the Holocaust have overcome, or at least lived through, an experience of total and unimaginable trauma. With initial help from the London Jewish Cultural Centre, Borden details the childhood and wartime experiences of each survivor, as well as how their lives have unfolded since the end of Nazism. The portraits are all the more poignant for the fact that many of the survivors are now coming to terms with the end of their life – from old age. They are, as one survivor puts it, “now in the sunset of life.” Each portrait, taken in the subject's home, is published alongside a handwritten note. Borden invited each survivor to write anything they felt appropriate, then published the note unedited, replete with every quirk of their own, unique handwriting.