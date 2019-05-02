Should Pete Davidson & Hillary Clinton Collab?

Odd pairings are probably the best part of Hollywood — not romantically, but socially. First, there's the unexpected friendship between Alexander Skarsgård and the guy from 30 Rock, and now there's Hillary Clinton and Pete Davidson who, ironically, just hung out again at 30 Rock.
This is the second surprising encounter between the former presidential candidate and the SNL comedian, and I can't wait to see what extremely random place they plan to accidentally run into each other next.
The two first met at Aretha Franklin’s funeral, where Davidson's then-fiancé Ariana Grande performed, and I can't help but think these fateful encounters mean that Clinton and Davidson need to collaborate in some way. Need I remind you that he has a literal tattoo of Clinton on his body?
