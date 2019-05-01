Taylor Swift's Low-Key Days Are Officially Over

"At the very beginning of the album I was pretty proud of coining the term, 'There will be no explanation. There will just be Reputation,'" she told the host. "And so that was what I decided was going to be the album. And I stuck with it. I didn't go back on it. I didn't try to explain the album because I didn't feel that I owed that to anyone. There was a lot that happened over a couple of years that made me feel really, really terrible. And I didn't feel like expressing that to them. I didn't feel like talking about it. I just felt like making music, then going out on the road and doing a stadium tour and doing everything I could for my fans."