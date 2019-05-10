If You Don't Post On Instagram For Mother's Day, Did It Really Happen?

May is officially here (cue barrage of "It's gonna be May" *NSYNC jokes on my Instagram feed), which means it's Mother's Day season. So this year, after buying Mom
flowers a smart watch, how are you going to commemorate the occasion for your followers to see? Perhaps with a #TBT of her looking like #goals back in the day, or maybe a current pic of the two of you on a hike? The world, as they say, is your oyster. (Just be sure, if your mom is anything like mine, that you check with her about the specific photo before posting.) But if inspiration isn't striking, we've got you covered. Ahead, take a look at some of our Mother's Day IG caption inspo.
When your mom isn't a regular mom. In fact, she's a cool mom.
When your mom is also your momager and is doing an amazing job of being both.
When your mom is the Lorelai to your Rory: "My mother never gave me any idea that I couldn't do whatever I wanted to do or be whomever I wanted to be...As she guided me through these incredible eighteen years, I don't know if she ever realized that the person I most wanted to be was her."
Or, the classic: "Where you lead, I will follow."
When you both share a love of Mamma Mia and spontaneously breaking into song. (Any lyric will do.)
When you want to quote woman of the hour herself.
When you love your mom but you love selfies even more.
When you want to honor all women on Mother's Day — no matter their relationship to motherhood.
