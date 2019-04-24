Everything New Coming To Netflix In May

May is right around the corner which means the nights are only getting hotter and longer. That also means that it's time for Netflix to drop dozens of new treats for you to sit inside and watch.
The streaming service is really dropping a ton of original new movies and TV shows, adding to their already bustling roster. In addition to that, they're also adding some of our long-standing favorites like The Matrix trilogy, Moonlight, and Austin Powers (just me?).
But it's not those titles that are catching our eye: It's all the brand new stuff, appealing to every type of viewer. There's a documentary about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a series about teens trapped in a dystopia, and the controversial Zac Efron Ted Bundy movie.
Are you ready for this? Here's everything coming to Netflix this May 2019.