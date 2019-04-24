"Think of your story first, always. Decide the best medium to share your story and start experimenting and testing. There are so many resources available today to let you experiment and build prototypes on your own, which is incredibly empowering. You don’t have to wait for someone to say yes for you to get started on your journey in traditional film or new and immersive mediums like VR. Also, don’t let the technology, or the pressure to be the first to use some new form of technology, be the driving force. Audiences will remember your piece because of the story, so the technology should be the tool — and the right tool — to tell that story."