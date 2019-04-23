The Fair Trade Fashion Shoot That's Dominating Our Instagram Feeds

Looking for ways to shop more sustainably? The first-ever We Wear Fair Trade lookbook from Fair Trade USA just dropped, and it’s full of fashion inspiration for the conscious consumer. The nonprofit organization, which certifies Fair Trade products throughout North America, teamed up with stylist and activist Rachael Wang to create a lookbook that highlights apparel exclusively made in Fair Trade Certified™ Factories.
“As a member of the fashion industry, it’s incredibly important to me to align with and support initiatives that recognize brands that are creating income sustainability, community and individual well-being, empowerment, and environmental stewardship,” Wang said in a press release.
Advertisement
The We Wear Fair Trade lookbook features Wang alongside five activists — including DeRay Mckesson, Paola Mendoza, Sarain Fox — as well as the factory workers who made the clothes.
The campaign is timed to the anniversary of the Rana Plaza garment factory collapse in Bangladesh that killed 1,134 people and injured 2,500 six years ago on April 24, 2013.
“Until the fair trade apparel program was launched nearly a decade ago, shoppers had no real way of knowing the conditions under which their clothes were made,” said Maya Spaull Johnson, VP of Apparel and Home Goods at Fair Trade USA. “Now we are empowered to buy clothes with the label and know that we’re helping create sustainable livelihoods, safer working conditions, and desperately-needed transparency in the fashion industry.”
Each image in the lookbook showcases Fair Trade USA retailers like Athleta, J.Crew, Madewell, Patagonia, and others. The best part? A fair trade shopping guide with a collection of promo codes is currently available on the We Wear Fair Trade website.
Advertisement