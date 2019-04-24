Not knowing that Lacey is on the case, Gypsy decides they have to send something more attention-grabbing because the comments don't seem concerned enough. She decides they need a message that "Victor," rather than Nick, might say. She comes up with: “I fucken SLASHED THAT FAT PIG AND RAPED HER SWEET DAUGHTER… HER SCREAM WAS SO FUCKEN LOUD LOL.” What’s most chilling is how quickly Gypsy comes up with the message this dark and disturbing — and it’s even worse that she seems to think this is what her boyfriend’s sexual alter ego would do. As if confirming that this is exactly who “Victor” is, Nick edits the post, adding “INNOCENT” ahead of “SWEET DAUGHTER” before giving Gypsy the go-ahead to send. Just one problem (among a string of major problems): Gypsy didn’t turn off the location tagging before sending. Of course, detectives have other ways of tracing these things whether they make it easy or not (I.P. addresses are a thing!), but leaving the location tag on is a pretty big mistake.