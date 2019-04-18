The White House may be full of Game of Thrones fans, but HBO isn't exactly thrilled by Donald Trump's political memes that put the president in the center of the Westeros action.
Following the release of the redacted Mueller report, Trump celebrated the end of an investigation that many people hoped and believed would lead to his impeachment. Apparently, a Game of Thrones meme calling out "haters" and "radical left Democrats" was the proper way for Trump to convince the American people he remained worthy of his presidential power.
"No collusion. No obstruction," reads the meme, which features Trump's back to the camera as he walks into what appears to be a post-apocalyptic landscape.
"Game Over," reads large text in the style of Game of Thrones' iconic font.
While Trump fans may be delighted to see the president remain on the proverbial Iron Throne, HBO isn't thrilled with him borrowing their intellectual property.
"Though we can understand the enthusiasm for Game of Thrones now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes."
It isn't the first time that HBO has called out Trump for his use of GoT in his political ads. Last year, Trump (or more likely some very enthusiastic GoT fan/graphic designer) made a similar meme with the words "Sanctions Are Coming," a reference to the Game of Thrones line "Winter Is Coming."
"We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes," said HBO at the time.
It makes one wonder: How, exactly, will Trump get his message across when Game of Thrones officially ends?
