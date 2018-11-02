On Friday, Donald Trump tweeted a photo of himself with the caption "Sanctions are coming," a reference to both Game Of Thrones and his plans to reinstate sanctions on Iran. I'd ask why someone on Trump's team didn't advise him against messing with on the of the most popular shows on television, but that question is well past answers at this point.
"Winter is coming" has long been a tagline for the heroes of Westeros, and fans were none too pleased to see it used in the context of one of Trump's infamous tweets. HBO, the home of Game Of Thrones, also wasn't too keen on seeing their handiwork appear as what is technically an official government memo.
Advertisement
“We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes," a spokesperson told TVLine in a statement.
Even star of Game Of Thrones herself, Maisie Williams, dismissed the tweet, firing back with her own iconic line, "Not today."
If I had to guess, none of this will inspire the president to take down his tweet. It's just going to make watching the upcoming final season of the show a little less enjoyable knowing whatever happens might end up in rhetoric about our nuclear arsenal. At least it's not white walkers, though, am I right?
Advertisement