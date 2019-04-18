"I never want any of my music videos to look too similar. I always want to really take the vibe of the song and super commit to that and put that super strong visual to it. We shot 'Redemption' and 'Obvious' and the same two days. And 'Redemption' was more visually metaphorical. But I wanted to do something completely different for 'Obvious.' So I watched Dirty Dancing and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this would be perfect for the video.' Like the whole message of it too where she's in love with him, but she kind of doesn't let him know. And then he kind of likes her and I just thought the whole thing was like perfect for what I literally say in the song and I wanted to add like a cool hip hop, more modern twist to it. So we did hip hop dancing instead of ballroom dancing, which was really fun."