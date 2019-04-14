What did Harington do to make sure that his co-star felt at ease during filming? Two things: communication and consideration. Leslie said Harington went out of his way to make sure she was comfortable no matter how they were positioned. She went on to reveal that the two of them had conversations about boundaries before filming. “He would always then turn around when they called cut and the lovely wardrobe dailies would come in with a dressing gown, and then I would be covered. And only then would notes be spoken to us from the director,” Leslie explained.